All Star Tom Petty Cover Benefiting Charity

(hennemusic) Acclaimed musicians Jakob Dylan, Dhani Harrison, Amos Lee, Lukas Nelson, Micah Nelson and Willie Nelson have released a Tom Petty tribute single for charity in honor of the late rocker.

Billed as "For Real-For Tom", the cover of Petty's "For Real" - which was released earlier this year as part of "The Best Of Everything" compilation - will see all net proceeds benefit The Midnight Mission, a comprehensive homeless shelter and homeless services provider is Los Angeles that was very dear to Petty and for which he significantly supported throughout his career.

The only previously-unreleased tune on the 2019 package was recorded in August of 2000 when Petty and The Heartbreakers went to producer Bill Bottrell's studio near Mendocino, CA to record a new version of "Surrender" (originally written in 1976 but not included in the group's self-titled debut that year) for the "Anthology: Through The Years" package. here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Special Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers Video Released

Previously Unreleased Tom Petty Song Streaming Online

Tom Petty Died From Accidental Overdose 2018 In Review

Tom Petty Collection Release Pushed Back To Next Year

Blackberry Smoke and Amanda Shires Rock Tom Petty Classic

Fan-Sourced Tom Petty Video For 'You And Me' Released

Tom Petty Box Set Makes Top 10 Chart Debut

Unreleased Tom Petty 1985 Track Streaming Online

Fleetwood Mac Tribute Tom Petty At Tour Kickoff

More Tom Petty News



