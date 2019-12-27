.

All Star Tom Petty Cover Benefiting Charity

Bruce Henne | 12-27-2019

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Tom Petty

(hennemusic) Acclaimed musicians Jakob Dylan, Dhani Harrison, Amos Lee, Lukas Nelson, Micah Nelson and Willie Nelson have released a Tom Petty tribute single for charity in honor of the late rocker.

Billed as "For Real-For Tom", the cover of Petty's "For Real" - which was released earlier this year as part of "The Best Of Everything" compilation - will see all net proceeds benefit The Midnight Mission, a comprehensive homeless shelter and homeless services provider is Los Angeles that was very dear to Petty and for which he significantly supported throughout his career.

The only previously-unreleased tune on the 2019 package was recorded in August of 2000 when Petty and The Heartbreakers went to producer Bill Bottrell's studio near Mendocino, CA to record a new version of "Surrender" (originally written in 1976 but not included in the group's self-titled debut that year) for the "Anthology: Through The Years" package. here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


All Star Tom Petty Cover Benefiting Charity

Special Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers Video Released

Previously Unreleased Tom Petty Song Streaming Online

Tom Petty Died From Accidental Overdose 2018 In Review

Tom Petty Collection Release Pushed Back To Next Year

Blackberry Smoke and Amanda Shires Rock Tom Petty Classic

Fan-Sourced Tom Petty Video For 'You And Me' Released

Tom Petty Box Set Makes Top 10 Chart Debut

Unreleased Tom Petty 1985 Track Streaming Online

Fleetwood Mac Tribute Tom Petty At Tour Kickoff

More Tom Petty News


advertisement



Day In Rock
Def Leppard and Motley Crue Won't Rival On Tour- Judas Priest Rock Hall Reunion An Open Book- The Acacia Strain Deliver Surprise Album- Top 19 Stories Of May 2019- more


Reviews
5 Stars: Sordal - Center Of The Storm

The Kinks - Arthur or the Decline and Fall of the British Empire 50th Anniversary Edition

Dr. Fever Returns To Say Listen To Hello June

The Blues: Duke Robillard Band, JD Simo, More

The Blues: Joe Bonamassa - Live at the Sydney Opera House

advertisement


Latest News
Def Leppard and Motley Crue Won't Rival On Stadium Tour

Halford Says Judas Priest Rock Hall Reunion An Open Book

The Acacia Strain Deliver Surprise Album For Christmas

Nirvana's Smells Like Teen Spirit Video Passes 1 Billion Views

All Star Tom Petty Cover Benefiting Charity

Singled Out: Jay Ratinoff's Fire

Steve Perry Not Interested In Relationship With Journey 2019 In Review

Unreleased David Lee Roth Music Shared By John 5 2019 In Review



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.