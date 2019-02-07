Humble Pie Releasing Long Lost Album This Week

Classic rock veterans Humble Pie are releasing a long-lost album from 1974 this week. The record, entitled "Joint Effort" is set to hit stores on Friday (February 8th) on CD and vinyl (purple or white).

According to the announcement, in 1974 Humble Pie, began recording an album at their own home-built studio called Clear Sounds. The result was collection of originals and covers that was shelved by the band's label, never to see the light of day.

Joint Effort, a title given to the project early on that reflected the collaboration between Humble Pie founders Steve Marriott and Greg Ridley, is a reunion album of sorts in that Marriott had recently walked out of the group.

In addition to the original tracks, the record features the band's take on classic songs from James Brown ("Think"), The Beatles ("Rain") and Betty Wright ("Let Me Be Your Lovemaker").

Track List:

1. Think

2. This Ol' World

3. Midnight Of My Life

4. Let Me Be Your Lovemaker

5. Rain

6. Snakes & Ladders

7. Good Thing

8. A Minute Of Your Time

9. Charlene

10. Think 2





Related Stories

More Humble Pie News

Share this article



