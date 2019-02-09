Singled Out: Arlene Zelina's Dream Of Me Arlene Zelina shares with us the story behind her latest single "Dream Of Me", which was produced by Adrian Alvarado. Here is the story: My new single, Dream Of Me, is an exciting new direction that has a lot of fun layers to peel back. It all started with a simple beat. I was in the studio with my producer, Adrian, who I'd worked with on a few different projects. I remember him showing me songs he had been working on when he started playing the 'Dream Of Me' beat. As soon as I heard it, my whole mood changed. When a certain sound can change the way I feel, or evoke an emotion, I want to start writing to it immediately. This essence and overall theme of this song came from being a single woman and what that all means. I ended up getting into a whole discussion with my co-writers about self-exploration and the concept of love and lust - that sometimes its ok not to fall in love but instead indulge in the feeling of lust. I wanted to be able to sing to a song that made me feel empowered to explore sexuality and imagination on my own terms and to be confident and unapologetically myself. I wanted to feel proud to be a woman and being able to open up a conversation that's sometimes hard to have - because who isn't afraid of getting judged sometimes? Although the song can be taken literally, it's also open to interpretation. It can be whatever you want it to be, as long as you're feeling like Beyoncé. The final line in the chorus, 'We're living out the dream of me tonight', sums up the whole song - to dream up an idea of who you are and who you want to be and to live it out on your own terms. It's really the epitome of you doing you. Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself right here!

