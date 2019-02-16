News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Deicide Announce Change In Band Lineup

02-16-2019
Deicide

Deicide have revealed that they have had a change in their lineup with the announcement that Chris Cannella has been recruited to replace guitarist Mark English.

The group had this to say, "When a band has been together for 30 years, change is inevitable. So with that said, we had to make that change. Our long time friend from Arizona, Chris Cannella recently started spending a lot of time in Florida for work. Immediately we began hanging out. We realized he was the missing piece of the puzzle. Together we are a musical match. We all work together and get along as if Chris has been in the band since its inception. Cannella has the experience of being a veteran in the industry as well as a guitar clinician across the globe-who lives and loves Metal! So please, let's all welcome Chris Cannella as the official new guitar player of Deicide!

"We want to thank Mark English for stepping in during this transitional period. We will be seeing all of you across the world bringing our music to you more brutally than ever!"


