Previously Unreleased Tom Petty Song Streaming Online

(hennemusic) A new Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers compilation, "The Best Of Everything", is being previewed with the previously-unreleased track "For Real."

The song was recorded in August of 2000 when Petty and the band went to producer Bill Bottrell's studio near Mendocino, CA to record a new version of "Surrender" (originally written in 1976 but not included in the group's self-titled debut that year) for the "Anthology: Through The Years" package.

Due March 1, the 2019 collection is billed as "a supplement to last year's critically lauded, career-spanning box set 'An American Treasure'"; as they did with that release, Petty's family and bandmates worked together to create the new 38-song set (see track list below) that features material from his solo projects, with The Heartbreakers, as well as essentials from the reformed Mudcrutch.

Named after the closing track from 1985's "Southern Accents", the package also includes a previously-unreleased alternate take on that song, and an essay on Petty written especially for this collection by his close friend - screenwriter, director, author and journalist Cameron Crowe.

"The Best Of Everything" will be released in multiple formats, including 2CD, 4LP and digital. Listen to the song and read more here.

