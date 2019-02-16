News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Previously Unreleased Tom Petty Song Streaming Online

02-16-2019
Tom Petty

(hennemusic) A new Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers compilation, "The Best Of Everything", is being previewed with the previously-unreleased track "For Real."

The song was recorded in August of 2000 when Petty and the band went to producer Bill Bottrell's studio near Mendocino, CA to record a new version of "Surrender" (originally written in 1976 but not included in the group's self-titled debut that year) for the "Anthology: Through The Years" package.

Due March 1, the 2019 collection is billed as "a supplement to last year's critically lauded, career-spanning box set 'An American Treasure'"; as they did with that release, Petty's family and bandmates worked together to create the new 38-song set (see track list below) that features material from his solo projects, with The Heartbreakers, as well as essentials from the reformed Mudcrutch.

Named after the closing track from 1985's "Southern Accents", the package also includes a previously-unreleased alternate take on that song, and an essay on Petty written especially for this collection by his close friend - screenwriter, director, author and journalist Cameron Crowe.

"The Best Of Everything" will be released in multiple formats, including 2CD, 4LP and digital. Listen to the song and read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Previously Unreleased Tom Petty Song Streaming Online

Tom Petty Died From Accidental Overdose 2018 In Review

Tom Petty Collection Release Pushed Back To Next Year

Blackberry Smoke and Amanda Shires Rock Tom Petty Classic

Fan-Sourced Tom Petty Video For 'You And Me' Released

Tom Petty Box Set Makes Top 10 Chart Debut

Unreleased Tom Petty 1985 Track Streaming Online

Fleetwood Mac Tribute Tom Petty At Tour Kickoff

Tom Petty 'Gainesville' Video Release

Unreleased Tom Petty Song Streaming Online

More Tom Petty News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Bring Me the Horizon Frontman Ruptures Vocal Chord- KISS Lip-Synching Accusations Slammed By Bach- Former Ozzy Osbourne Guitarist On Ventilator In Hospital- more

Guns N' Roses Hope To Get New Album Out Soon- Journey Rock Escape and Frontiers Albums On New Live Release- From First To Last To Play First Show In Two Years- more

Dave Grohl Surgery Behind Foo Fighters Postponements- Former Ozzy Osbourne Guitarist Extremely Ill In Hospital ICU- Musicians Outraged Over Vinnie Paul Grammy Snub- more

Ozzy Osbourne Remains Hospitalized- Video From Rare KISS Club Show Goes Online- Journey's Neal Schon Can't Wait To Hit The Stage Following Surgery- Pearl Jam- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Bring Me the Horizon Frontman Ruptures Vocal Chord

KISS Lip-Synching Accusations Slammed By Bach

Former Ozzy Osbourne Guitarist On Ventilator In Hospital

Alexisonfire Return With First New Song In Almost 10 Years

Previously Unreleased Tom Petty Song Streaming Online

Bob Seger Adds More Dates To Farewell Tour

Zakk Wylde Added To Experience Hendrix Tour

Of Mice & Men Streaming New Song 'How To Survive'

Clutch Release 'Ghoul Wrangler' Video

Deicide Announce Change In Band Lineup

Guns N' Roses Hope To Get New Album Out Soon

Journey Rock Escape and Frontiers Albums On New Live Release

From First To Last To Play First Show In Two Years

Aerosmith Hollywood Walk Of Fame Ceremony Postponed

Paul McCartney Announces Special Limited Edition Release

Scorpions Hit New Milestone As They Plot Next Album

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

5 Star: Matt Nathanson - Sings His Sad Heart

A Bowie Celebration: The David Bowie Alumni Tour

Valentine's Day Gift Guide

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Valentine's Day Edition

Rock Reads: Nashville Songwriter Vol. II

Rock Reads: Counting Down Elvis: His 100 Finest Songs

Rock Reads: Metaphysical Graffiti

Road Trip: Road Trip Canton, Ohio: A Super Trip to the Pro Football Hall of Fame

Rock Reads: The Clash: All The Albums, All The Songs And Led Zeppelin: All The Albums, All The Songs (Expanded Edition)

Rock Reads: No Cameras Allowed: My Career as an Outlaw Rock and Roll Photographer

Rock Reads: Bruce Springsteen: An Illustrated Biography

2019 Southern Rock Cruise Part 3: Southern Rock's New Generation

Glen Campbell - Sings for the King

The 2019 Southern Rock Cruise Part 2: Cozumel and Lynyrd Skynyrd

The 2019 Southern Rock Cruise, Part 1: Sail Away!

- more

Pick Of The Week


Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.