UB40 Releasing First New Album In Five Years

02-19-2019
UB40

UB40 have announced that they will be releasing their first new studio album on March 22nd. The new record will be called "For The Many" and will be available on CD and vinyl.

Jimmy Brown had this to say, "For The Many is our first original album with Duncan, and a true reflection of where the band are at right now. It gave us an opportunity to go back to our roots and draw on the 1970s-style reggae that inspired us to be in a band in the first place. We intended to make an uncompromising reggae album and I think we have achieved that.

"There's lots of dub, various guest toasters and a blend of love songs and political songs. I'm really happy with the final result. We're really looking forward to playing some of these tunes live on our 40th anniversary tour in spring next year."

Robin Campbell added, "For The Many is a great mix of reggae styles, while the different artists we have collaborated with will appeal to more fans and tastes in reggae - it really is an album for the many.

"The 2019 UK tour is a continuation of our 40th year celebrations, as well as sharing tracks from our latest album. We're playing all over the UK instead of a few arenas dates, meaning our fans from all over the UK can get to see us much more locally and up close - truly a tour for the many."

Tracks:
1. The Keeper
2. Broken Man (Feat. Kabaka Pyramid)
3. Gravy Train (Feat. Slinger)
4. I'm Alright Jack (Feat. Pablo Rider)
5. Moonlight Lover (Feat. Gilly G)
6. You Haven't Called
7. What Happened to UB40
8. Bulldozer
9. Poor Fool
10. All We Do Is Cry (Feat. Hunterz)


UB40 Releasing First New Album In Five Years

More UB40 News

