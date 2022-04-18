UB40 Tribute Astro With New Song 'Sufferer'

UB40 Featuring Ali Campbell & Astro have released their brand new single "Sufferer" to celebrate the announcement that they will be release their new album "Unprecedented", on June 17th.
The album will be released as a black 2LP, a limited-edition white-color 2LP, 1CD, limited-edition cassette as well as digitally. "Sufferer" is dedicated by Ali to his beloved friend and bandmate of over four decades, Astro, who tragically passed away last November.
'"Sufferer,' is a song that Astro and I have always loved, from the brilliant Kingstonians," comments Ali. "Astro was so proud of our version of this song, as am I. It's the first track off our new studio album Unprecedented which will be out in the summer.
"This song is more poignant and special than I ever realized after Astro heartbreakingly passed away after recording this album. We want to keep his memory alive through his music and this song and album." Stream the song below:
Slipknot's Corey Taylor Recruited by Hyro The Hero- Chester Bennington's Original Band Grey Daze New Video- more
Dance Gavin Dance's Tim Feerick Passes Away- Metallica's Kirk Hammett Streams 'High Plains Drifter'- David Bowie- more
Alex Van Halen Recently Attempted To Organize Van Halen Tour- Soundgarden and Nirvana Members Launch New Supergroup- Slash- more
Journey's Don't Stop Believin' Added To National Recording Registry- Queen's Brian May Covers Buddy Holly Classic- more
Classics: 30 Years of 'Weird Al' Yankovic's Off the Deep End
Caught In The Act: Jimmie Vaughan
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Products Edition Spring 2022
Caught In The Act: Animals As Leaders
Singled Out: Envy Of None's Never Said I Love You