Alice Cooper Expands Ol' Black Eyes Is Back Tour

(hennemusic) Alice Cooper has expanded his 2019 Ol' Black Eyes Is Back European tour with the addition of seven new UK dates this fall. The trek, which opens in Aarburg, Switzerland on August 31, will mark the 50th anniversary of the rocker's 1969 debut album, "Pretties For You."

Cooper will perform alongside a lineup that includes guitarists Nita Strauss, Ryan Roxie and Tommy Henriksen, bassist Chuck Garrick and drummer Glen Sobel.

While Black Stone Cherry is set to open shows on the continent, the singer will be joined by a pair of special guest for the UK series.

"We're coming back in October for a big tour with our new show. Ol' Black Eyes Is Back," says Cooper. "It's going to be a great night with my very special guests The Stranglers plus the MC50 featuring Wayne Kramer of the MC5."

The UK concerts will begin October 4 in Manchester, and hit Aberdeen, Leeds, Brighton, London and Birmingham before the closing date in Cardiff on October 12. Watch the announcement video and see the dates here.

