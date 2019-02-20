|
Alice Cooper Expands Ol' Black Eyes Is Back Tour
02-20-2019
(hennemusic) Alice Cooper has expanded his 2019 Ol' Black Eyes Is Back European tour with the addition of seven new UK dates this fall. The trek, which opens in Aarburg, Switzerland on August 31, will mark the 50th anniversary of the rocker's 1969 debut album, "Pretties For You."
Cooper will perform alongside a lineup that includes guitarists Nita Strauss, Ryan Roxie and Tommy Henriksen, bassist Chuck Garrick and drummer Glen Sobel.
While Black Stone Cherry is set to open shows on the continent, the singer will be joined by a pair of special guest for the UK series.
"We're coming back in October for a big tour with our new show. Ol' Black Eyes Is Back," says Cooper. "It's going to be a great night with my very special guests The Stranglers plus the MC50 featuring Wayne Kramer of the MC5."
The UK concerts will begin October 4 in Manchester, and hit Aberdeen, Leeds, Brighton, London and Birmingham before the closing date in Cardiff on October 12. Watch the announcement video and see the dates here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Related Stories
Alice Cooper Expands Ol' Black Eyes Is Back Tour
Alice Cooper Band Reunion Documentary Premiere Announced
Alice Cooper Involved In A Car Accident 2018 In Review
Alice Cooper And Cheap Trick Jam Classic Hit
Alice Cooper Guitarist Nita Strauss Launching Solo Tour
Rush and Alice Cooper Lead New Rock Hall DVD
Alice Cooper Reveals 'A Paranormal Evening' Trailer
Alice Cooper Streams Classic Song Performance From Paranormal Package
Alice Cooper Reaches New Milestone With Lottery Ticket Honor
Alice Cooper Shares Classic Hit Song Performance