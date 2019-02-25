News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Reissue Of 1975 Performance Presented By Paul and Linda McCartney Coming

02-25-2019
Professor Longhair

(NLM) Professor Longhair's Live On The Queen Mary will be re-released April 5 across digital platforms, on CD and on newly remastered 180gram vinyl LP.

The album will feature a foreword by Hugh Laurie, as will the limited edition "Long Live Fess" deluxe, which will also feature the 180gram LP, the double A-Side 7" Single "Tipitina"/" Mess Around," and more.

Originally released in 1978, the album documents a legendary performance from the Venus and Mars album release party thrown by Paul and Linda McCartney and Wings in 1975.

Live on the Queen Mary was recorded March 24, 1975 on its titular cruise ship, while docked in Long Beach, California. Highlights include the rollicking "Mess Around," the standards "Stagger Lee," "Everyday I Have the Blues," "I'm Movin' On," and Professor Longhair's own hits "Mardi Gras in New Orleans" and "Tipitina" about which Hugh Laurie writes, "Because that live version of Tipitina, oh sweet Lord. If the record had nothing else on it, it would still be a treasure beyond price."

Professor Longhair a/k/a Henry Roeland "Roy" Byrd (December 19, 1918 - January 30, 1980) was a New Orleans blues singer and pianist. He was active in two distinct periods, first in the heyday of early rhythm and blues and later on during the resurgence of interest in traditional jazz surrounding the beginnings of the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival. Professor Longhair's influence was crucial to many of his fellow New Orleans musical legends, such as Fats Domino, Allen Toussaint and Dr. John, all of whom were touched by his rumba, mambo, and calypso piano based blues sound.

Track listings for the various formats are as follows:

CD / DIGITAL
• Tell Me Pretty Baby
• Mess Around
• Everyday I Have The Blues
• Tipitina
• I'm Movin' On
• Mardi Gras In New Orleans
• Cry To Me
• Gone So Long
• Stagger Lee

180gram VINYL LP
SIDE A
• Tell Me Pretty Baby
• Mess Around
• Everyday I Have The Blues
• Tipitina

SIDE B
• I'm Movin' On
• Mardi Gras In New Orleans
• Cry To Me
• Gone So Long
• Stagger Lee
180gram VINYL LP DELUXE + 7" SINGLE
SIDE A
• Tell Me Pretty Baby
• Mess Around
• Everyday I Have The Blues
• Tipitina

SIDE B
• I'm Movin' On
• Mardi Gras In New Orleans
• Cry To Me
• Gone So Long
• Stagger Lee

7" SINGLE - SIDE A
• Tipitina

7" SINGLE - SIDE B
• Mess Around

NLM submitted this story.
It may be edited- Excerpted here with permission.


Reissue Of 1975 Performance Presented By Paul and Linda McCartney Coming

More Professor Longhair News

