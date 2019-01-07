News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Neil Young's Ragged Glory Expanded For Reissue

01-07-2019
Neil Young

(hennemusic) Neil Young has revealed plans to release an expanded reissue of "Ragged Glory", his 1990 album with Crazy Horse. According to a post on the Neil Young Archives site, engineer John Hanlon reviewed the project's recently rediscovered tapes and unearthed a number of unused songs from the original recording sessions.

"Listening to these tracks is a real head scratcher," reads the note on NYA. "They are equal to anything on the existing record, maybe better. Possibly, the thought at the time was to have a single album and not include the songs from the last half of the unique 'set oriented' recording sessions.

"The band played a set of songs twice a day at Plywood Analog for a couple of weeks, then went back, listened and chose best tracks after the two weeks were up. ... The same tracks were never repeated in a recording set, played only once as [a] set. ... No repeats. This approach took 'analysis' out of the game during the sessions, allowing the Horse not to think; thinking is deadly for the Horse," adding, "after the songs were played enough so that the band was sure they must have the takes, the Horse, having a great time, kept playing other songs."

The extra sessions resulted in "38 minutes of Crazy Horse classics, mostly undiscovered and unheard before." here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


