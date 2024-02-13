Neil Young + Crazy Horse Announce Love Earth Tour

Neil Young + Crazy Horse have announced that they will be hitting the road this spring for the 2024 Love Earth Tour in support of their new album "FU##IN' UP."

The trek will kick off with a two night stand at the Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre in San Diego, Ca on April 24th and 25th and will wrap up on May 23rd in Chicago, IL at the Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island.

According to the announcement, "Tickets will be available starting with a Neil Young Archives pre-sale beginning today. Additional pre-sales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning on Friday, February 16 at 10 AM, ET at Livenation.com. At time of purchase, fans can opt in to receive a physical CD of the Neil Young + Crazy Horse new album FU##IN' UP included with their tickets for no additional cost.

"The artist wants to give fans the best chance to buy tickets at face value. For fans who purchase tickets for the Love Earth Tour through Ticketmaster and can't attend, they will have the option to resell their ticket to other fans at the original price paid using Ticketmaster's Face Value Exchange. To help protect the Face Value Exchange, the artist has also chosen to make tickets for this tour mobile only and restricted from transfer. This applies to all shows except those in Illinois, Connecticut, New York, and Virginia where Face Value Exchange cannot be mandated. A valid bank account or debit card within the country of your event is required to sell tickets on the Face Value Exchange."

4/24 - San Diego, CA - Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

4/25 - San Diego, CA - Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

4/27 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

5/1 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater

5/2 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion

5/5 - Huntsville, AL - Orion Amphitheater

5/7 - Atlanta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

5/8 - Franklin, TN - FirstBank Amphitheater

5/11 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

5/12 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

5/14 - Queens, NY - Forest Hills Stadium

5/17 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

5/18 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater

5/20 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

5/22 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

5/23 - Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

