The Oddyssey Quartet Releasing Second Album

01-07-2019
Avant-Jazz group The Oddyssey Quartet will release their sophomore album "We Are All Branches of the Same Tree" on January 19, 2019. We were sent the following details:

Following up their debut of composed music "Suite for the End of the Earth," "We Are All Branches of the Same Tree" is the second release from avant-jazz group the Oddyssey Quartet, featuring twelve improvised pieces from four musicians who have only played together a handful of times but who share the common ancient language of music, bringing them together in a cohesion of intuitive conversation, and demonstrating in real time that we all really are branches of the same tree. Featuring former Albert Ayler Quintet bassist Bill Folwell, and former Sam Rivers Rivbea Orchestra saxophonist David Pate, with Jose Cochez on drums, and Rex Shepherd on guitar and prepared guitar.

"After recording 'Suite for the End of the Earth,' which consisted of composed music, and having only played together as a group a few times, we wanted to see what we would get playing totally free. There was such a good vibe in the room with the four of us that it made playing so easy, the ideas flowed, I could respond to the sounds around me and the natural ebb and flow of conversational music happened. For me it is a spiritual thing, experiencing a wordless connection to others, when the music comes together and reveals the common thread in all of us." - Rex Shepherd


