Avenged Sevenfold's M Shadows Guests On John Dolmayan Album

John Dolmayan has revealed that he has recruited his System Of A Down bandmate Serj Tankian and Avenged Sevenfold frontman M Shadows to appear on his new These Grey Men album.

Dolmayan spoke with SOAD Mexico about the new album and said, "I'm still working on it - it'll be released within the next four months. All the songs are finished, but we're in the process of adding strings.

"There's some cool artists on it. Serj sang two songs and the Avenged Sevenfold singer M Shadows, he sang a song. I have a bunch of other friends. Tom Morello played guitar on a song. I know it's been forever, but it will be released."





