The Dillinger Escape Plan's Greg Puciato Announces New Release

01-15-2019
Dillinger Escape Plan

The Dillinger Escape Plan and The Black Queen's Greg Puciato has revealed he will release his very first book entitled "Separate The Dawn" on February 12th.

The new book features a collection of poetry and photography that was largely written and taken during The Dillinger Escape Plan's final year and a half.

"This is the heaviest and most brutal, but ultimately positive and necessary piece, in a series of thematically connected output for me, during what I now see as a long transitional arc, of realization, processing, shedding, accepting, and then finally coming out of the other side into a different place. A walk through a broken mirror. Chronologically this goes after Dissociation, and before Infinite Games.

"It's also a surprising and welcome reconnection with a medium that was my first creative love, even before music, and an equally surprising fascination with a new one. I guess it's essentially my first (and maybe only) solo release. Thanks to everyone who picks this up, for continuing to encourage me to keep creating with zero regard for parameters of gene or medium. Also, Lebron James is not greater than Michael Jordan," says Puciato, who discusses his decision to publish his first book in an interview


