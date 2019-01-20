Varna Streaming New Song 'The Craving'

LA hard rockers Varna has released the lyric video for their latest single, "The Craving." The track follows their two previous hit singles "Living A Lie" and "Survival of the Fittest".

The group had the following to say about the new track, "We are extremely proud to release such high driven female powered beast as 'The Craving' for 2019.

"This song about the push and pull of primal emotions you have instantly with someone--that carnal desire--but it never transforms into what you would like. You are stuck with the craving. Sometimes we just want what we aren't meant to have." Listen to it here.





Related Stories

More Varna News

Share this article



