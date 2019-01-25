Blink-182 and All Time Low Star Launch New Group Blink-182 vocalist / bassist Mark Hoppus and All Time Low frontman Alex Gaskarth have teamed up for a new project that they call Simple Creatures. The new group plans to release their debut EP this March, according to a report but they are not making fans wait to hear what it is all about. The group took to social media to premiere their first song. They wrote on the sm sites, "Hi. We are Simple Creatures. We just woke up from a very long sleep. We have so much to tell you, but for the moment, all we can say is that we are glad you are here. We made music for you ... It is Drug." Check out the lyric video here

