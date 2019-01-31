Shumaun Stream Song From New Album (Glass Onyon) Prog ensemble Shumaun have released a new track called "Go" which comes from their sophomore studio album "One Day Closer to Yesterday" that is set to hit stores on February 22nd. We were sent the following details: The new release has an underlying concept of love gone wrong. The album begins with two souls in a state of preexistence bonded by love, and continues after they are both assigned bodies on Earth. All attempts at a blissful reunion are complicated, as only one of them can recall their state together prior to birth... and yet their connection is undeniable. "One Day Closer to Yesterday" touches on the many real struggles, conflicts, and experiences that romantic relationships might go through... the good, bad, spiritual, and terrestrial. The Shumaun sound is shaped by the soaring vocals and lead guitar work of Farhad Hossain, the pounding melodic bass lines of Jose Mora, the subtle guitar nuances of Tyler Kim, and the technical and groove-oriented drumming of Tanvir Tomal. Says vocalist/guitarist Farhad Hossain, "Stylistically, this album is a bit more raw and heavier than our last one. Guitar wise, there are surprisingly a lot of riffs throughout the album. I use the term 'surprisingly' because I never really considered myself to be a riff writer, but somehow that's the natural direction that this album took a turn to. Much of the lyrics were comprised from improved vocal sessions that were further refined in order to capture something real and unfiltered. Many of the vocal melodies were spontaneous. I incorporated more vocal harmonies and vocal textures this time around as well. Tanvir Tomal is playing his heart out on this one. Some of the drum rhythms are simplistic in approach and yet somehow technical in nature. As always, Jose Mora's bass playing is tasteful, melodic, and technical all at once, And of course, you can hear Tyler Kim's guitar textures throughout the album." Watch the lyric video for the new song here. Glass Onyon submitted this story.

It may be edited- Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories



Shumaun Stream Song From New Album More Shumaun News Share this article

