News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Shumaun Stream Song From New Album

01-31-2019
Shumaun

(Glass Onyon) Prog ensemble Shumaun have released a new track called "Go" which comes from their sophomore studio album "One Day Closer to Yesterday" that is set to hit stores on February 22nd. We were sent the following details:

The new release has an underlying concept of love gone wrong. The album begins with two souls in a state of preexistence bonded by love, and continues after they are both assigned bodies on Earth. All attempts at a blissful reunion are complicated, as only one of them can recall their state together prior to birth... and yet their connection is undeniable. "One Day Closer to Yesterday" touches on the many real struggles, conflicts, and experiences that romantic relationships might go through... the good, bad, spiritual, and terrestrial.

The Shumaun sound is shaped by the soaring vocals and lead guitar work of Farhad Hossain, the pounding melodic bass lines of Jose Mora, the subtle guitar nuances of Tyler Kim, and the technical and groove-oriented drumming of Tanvir Tomal.

Says vocalist/guitarist Farhad Hossain, "Stylistically, this album is a bit more raw and heavier than our last one. Guitar wise, there are surprisingly a lot of riffs throughout the album. I use the term 'surprisingly' because I never really considered myself to be a riff writer, but somehow that's the natural direction that this album took a turn to. Much of the lyrics were comprised from improved vocal sessions that were further refined in order to capture something real and unfiltered. Many of the vocal melodies were spontaneous. I incorporated more vocal harmonies and vocal textures this time around as well. Tanvir Tomal is playing his heart out on this one. Some of the drum rhythms are simplistic in approach and yet somehow technical in nature. As always, Jose Mora's bass playing is tasteful, melodic, and technical all at once, And of course, you can hear Tyler Kim's guitar textures throughout the album." Watch the lyric video for the new song here.

Glass Onyon submitted this story.
It may be edited- Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Shumaun Stream Song From New Album

More Shumaun News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Guns N' Roses Have Over 50 Unreleased Songs- Pink Floyd's David Gilmour Auctioning Personal Guitar Collection- Motley Crue Go Nuts For Super Bowl Ad- Black Stone Cherry- more

AC/DC Singer Rumor Indirectly Confirmed- Ace Frehley Slams Ex-KISS Bandmate Over 'Slanderous Remarks'- Ozzy Osbourne Forced To Postpone Farewell Tour Leg- more

Vinnie Vincent's Comeback Concerts Canceled- Slipknot's Corey Taylor Announce Rare Club Solo Show- ZZ Top Announce Special 50th Anniversary Shows- Lee Kerslake- more

Van Halen Frontman David Lee Roth's Eat Em' And Smile Band Reunite- Ozzy Osbourne Postpones Tour Dates- Tool's New Album Coming This Spring- The Circle- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Guns N' Roses Have Over 50 Unreleased Songs

Pink Floyd's David Gilmour Auctioning Personal Guitar Collection

Motley Crue Go Nuts For Super Bowl Ad

Black Stone Cherry Announce U.S. Spring Tour

Metallica Share Video From Little Rock Show

Whitesnake Stream Previously-Unreleased Classic Live Recording

Vampire Weekend Announce The Father of the Bride Tour

A Place To Bury Strangers Stream New Song 'Chrome Shadow'

Shumaun Stream Song From New Album

Black Rose Release 'Sands Of Time' Video

Singled Out: Will Jacobs' Runaway

AC/DC Singer Rumor Indirectly Confirmed

Ace Frehley Slams Ex-KISS Bandmate Over 'Slanderous Remarks'

Ozzy Osbourne Forced To Postpone Farewell Tour Leg

Candlemass Recruit Black Sabbath Legend For New Video

Dave Mustaine Explains Reason For Megadeth's Big Risk

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Rock Reads: No Cameras Allowed: My Career as an Outlaw Rock and Roll Photographer

Rock Reads: Bruce Springsteen: An Illustrated Biography

2019 Southern Rock Cruise Part 3: Southern Rock's New Generation

Glen Campbell - Sings for the King

The 2019 Southern Rock Cruise Part 2: Cozumel and Lynyrd Skynyrd

The 2019 Southern Rock Cruise, Part 1: Sail Away!

Root 66: Love Canon - Cover Story: A Journey through Music's Greatest Decade

Root 66: Dan Johnson - Hemingway

Quick Flicks: High Voltage

Best of 2018: Panic! at the Disco Live In Chicago

Tony K's The Best Concert of 2018: Lorde

Live from Celebrity Theatre: John Paul White

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Brian Setzer Orchestra Rocks Phoenix

Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition - Rock Hall, The Ratchets and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition Classical Music

- more

Pick Of The Week


Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.