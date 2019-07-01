The Beach Boys' Mike Love Streams 'California Beach'

The Beach Boys legend Mike Love has released a new single called "California Beach". The song is the second track revealed from his forthcoming album.

The new album will be entitled "12 Sides Of Summer" and is set to his stores on July 19th. Mike had this to say about the new single, "That mythical place out West, the California I've been blessed to call home has provided a lifetime of inspiration.

"'California Beach,' in reality is not one, but many wonderful places that have held an allure, beckoning so many for countless years. This song has been living in my head for a long time and finally, in collaboration with Sam Hollander and Josh Edmondson, 'California Beach' has come to life just in time for Summer!" Listen to the song here.





Related Stories

Beach Boys' Mike Love Playing Free In-Store Show

Mike Love Releases 'Do It Again' Video with Mark McGrath, John Stamos

Mike Love, Mark McGrath and John Stamos Cover 'Do It Again'

More Mike Love News

Share this article



