The Unguided Release Video For 'Seth' From New EP

The Unguided have revealed a music video for their new song "Seth". The track comes from their just released heavy melodic 2-track EP entitled "Royalgatory".

Richard Sjunnesson had this to say, "The new EP Royalgatory will hit you in the face like a high-voltage jackhammer and the beautiful thing is that this is merely a small taste of the new album cycle. The ambition in the band is currently propelling through the roof and these tracks will certainly keep you satisfied for some time but we can assure that you are not anywhere ready for what comes after." -

Roger Sjunnesson said, "We're very excited to release our new material and get you all dancing again! It's been a while since we released new music, so it feels super to be back with new fresh material. We also have another full album in the making, and we're thrilled to continue the song writing with all the response we get from you out of these two new tracks!!"

Jonathan Thorpenberg said, "With these 2 new songs we are starting a new chapter in the book of The Unguided. We've worked very hard on developing our sound while staying true to our identity. The result is harder, faster and a more aggressive Unguided. We hope you like the new stuff as much as we do. See you this summer!"

Henric Liljesand said, "The song writing for the next The Unguided album has started, and with these two songs we stay true to the old but we are also exploring the new."

Richard Schill added, "It is always scary to release new songs but at the same time very exciting and fun! These two songs are new and fresh sounding material for The Unguideds portfolio. I hope you like them as much as we do!" Watch the video here





