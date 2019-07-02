News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Holy Grail, Striker And Bewitcher North American Tour

07-02-2019
Holy Grail

Holy Grail have announced that they will be hitting the road later this month for a North American tour with Striker, that will feature support from Bewitcher.

The tour is scheduled to begin July 12th in Phoenix, AZ at Club Red and will be wrapping up on August 4th in Los Angeles, CA at The Viper Room.

The band shared their excitement about the trek with the following, "Bludgeoning riffs, face-melting shreds, ear-piercing screams, blood, hair and sweat! All this and more are guaranteed on our upcoming tour alongside epic power-thrashers Striker and beastly bangers Bewitcher.

"We hope to see you there as we are super thrilled to get back on the road and eager to share some new tunes with you. This tour will no doubt crush the summer blues and ignite the fiery spirit of red hot heavy metal within. Shred on bangers!" See the dates below:

7/12: Phoenix, AZ - Club Red
7/13: El Paso, TX - San Carols Building
7/14: Austin, TX - Come and Take It Live
7/15: Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar & Grill
7/16: Houston, TX - White Oak (Up)
7/18: Orlando, FL - Soundbar
7/19: Atlanta, GA - Drunken Unicorn
7/20: Asheville, NC - Mothlight
7/21: Richmond, VA - The Camel
7/23: Philadelphia, PA - Kung Fu Necktie
7/24: Brooklyn, NY - Saint Vitus
7/25: Boston, MA - Once
7/26: Montreal, QC - Turbo Haus
7/27: Toronto, ON - The Garrison
7/28: Detroit, MI - Small's
7/29: Chicago, IL - Reggie's
7/31: Denver, CO - Streets Of London
8/1: Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall
8/2: Las Vegas, NV - Counts Vamp'd
8/3: San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick
8/4: Los Angeles, CA - The Viper Room


Related Stories


Holy Grail, Striker And Bewitcher North American Tour

John Fogerty and ZZ Top' Billy Gibbons Stream New Song 'The Holy Grail'

More Holy Grail News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Blink-182 Streaming New Song 'Happy Days'- Rob Zombie Announces Special 3 From Hell Event- Anselmo Is Hoping For Down Reunion For Nola Anniversary- The Raconteurs- more

Robert Plant Plays Led Zeppelin Classic For First Time In Decades- Paul McCartney Jams Beatles Classic With Steven Tyler- Sabbath Star Hasn't Seen Ozzy Osbourne At All- more

Steven Adler Camp Explains Guns N' Roses Star Stabbing Himself- Cro-Mags Return With First New Music In Almost 20 Years- Iron Maiden Announce Next Round Of Reissues- more

Eagles' Joe Walsh Addresses AC/DC Brian Johnson Speculation- Vinnie Vincent Announces Birthday Bash Event- Disturbed Release New Live EP and Music Video- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Blink-182 Streaming New Song 'Happy Days'

Rob Zombie Announces Special 3 From Hell Event

Anselmo Is Hoping For Down Reunion For Nola Anniversary

The Raconteurs Help Themselves To No. 1

Monuments Part Ways With Singer Chris Barretto

Silverstein Stream New Song Featuring Caleb Shomo

Old Crow Medicine Show's Chance McCoy Announces Solo Album

Stitched Up Heart Release Video For Lost Featuring Godsmack's Sully Erna

Betraying The Martyrs Release 'Parasite' Video

Suicide Silence Announce 'Live & Mental' Album

Holy Grail, Striker And Bewitcher North American Tour

Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown Release 'Ride' Lyric Video

Subhumans Announce Long-Awaited New Album

Chicago's Debut Album Remixed For 50th Anniversary

Gwar To Unveil Memorial Marker For Dave Brockie

Helhorse Go Overboard With New Video

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Sites and Sounds: Fourth of July Edition

MorleyView Suzi Quatro

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Summer Voyage Down Root 66 And More

Five Reasons Why The Rolling Stones No Filter Is The Tour Of The Summer

Creedence Clearwater Revisited Live In AZ

Tab Benoit Live In Phoenix

Caught In The Act: Paul McCartney Live At The Kohl Center

On The Record: Father's Day Edition

Six Reasons Judas Priest Are Still a Potent and Primal Live Band

Foreigner Live In AZ

Passport: Minyeshu- Waves of Joy- Psoy Korolenko

Marty Thompson - My Kind Of Woman

Caught In The Act: Michael Buble Live

The Darts - I Like You But Not Like That

Sites and Sounds: Festival d'ete de Quebec

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.