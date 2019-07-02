Holy Grail, Striker And Bewitcher North American Tour

Holy Grail have announced that they will be hitting the road later this month for a North American tour with Striker, that will feature support from Bewitcher.

The tour is scheduled to begin July 12th in Phoenix, AZ at Club Red and will be wrapping up on August 4th in Los Angeles, CA at The Viper Room.

The band shared their excitement about the trek with the following, "Bludgeoning riffs, face-melting shreds, ear-piercing screams, blood, hair and sweat! All this and more are guaranteed on our upcoming tour alongside epic power-thrashers Striker and beastly bangers Bewitcher.

"We hope to see you there as we are super thrilled to get back on the road and eager to share some new tunes with you. This tour will no doubt crush the summer blues and ignite the fiery spirit of red hot heavy metal within. Shred on bangers!" See the dates below:

7/12: Phoenix, AZ - Club Red

7/13: El Paso, TX - San Carols Building

7/14: Austin, TX - Come and Take It Live

7/15: Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar & Grill

7/16: Houston, TX - White Oak (Up)

7/18: Orlando, FL - Soundbar

7/19: Atlanta, GA - Drunken Unicorn

7/20: Asheville, NC - Mothlight

7/21: Richmond, VA - The Camel

7/23: Philadelphia, PA - Kung Fu Necktie

7/24: Brooklyn, NY - Saint Vitus

7/25: Boston, MA - Once

7/26: Montreal, QC - Turbo Haus

7/27: Toronto, ON - The Garrison

7/28: Detroit, MI - Small's

7/29: Chicago, IL - Reggie's

7/31: Denver, CO - Streets Of London

8/1: Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall

8/2: Las Vegas, NV - Counts Vamp'd

8/3: San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

8/4: Los Angeles, CA - The Viper Room





