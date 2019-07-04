Crimson Moon Release 'Godspeed Angel Of Death' Video

Crimson Moon have released a music video for their new track "Godspeed - Angel Of Death." The song from their forthcoming "Mors Vincit Omnia" (death conquers all).

The album will be hitting stores on August 30th and Androctonus had this to say about the new video, which can be streamed here, , "'Godspeed - Angel Of Death' is a hymn towards the Destroying Angel, with sword drawn and dripping with gall...

"The omnipresence of death in a sonic soundscape accompanied with the guest vocals of Lord Angelslayer (Archgoat) and Proscriptor McGovern (Absu) that grants the obolus to the listener to embark on the journey towards the underworld."





Related Stories

More Crimson Moon News

Share this article



