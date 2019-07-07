Joe Satriani Expects Chickenfoot To Reunite

Joe Satriani believes that Sammy Hagar will want to regroup their supergroup project and revealed that they almost agreed to do so for Sammy's upcoming 'High Tide Beach Party & Car Show'.

Chickenfoot featured Satriani, along with Hagar and his former Van Halen bandmate Michael Anthony, and Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith.

Hagar and Anthony have been busy promoting the debut album from their other group The Circle and Joe was asked about the possibility of Chickenfoot playing together again during an interview with WRIF.

The guitarist responded, "Things have been so busy here, because of The Circle, mainly because Sammy [Hagar] wound up hiring my son ZZ to do the longform video for the whole album, The Circle album, and then the subsequent videos for the singles. So we've been continually tied in to the whole circle ( if I can use that word) of that.

"Every year we do the acoustic benefit together here in San Francisco, so, yeah, we're a very close-knit circle of friends and co-workers, I guess you might say, and we're always talking about, 'Maybe we can do this. Maybe we can do that.'"

He then revealed that they looked at regrouping for the High Tide event, "We were pretty close to doing that Huntington Beach thing, but it turned out my recording schedule created a conflict."

Despite that, Satriani expects the band to ride again. He said, "If I know Sam, when he says, 'Look, next year I'm taking off' - that's what he says, like, every year - and after about, I'd say about an hour and a half of the year, January 1st, at 1:30 in the morning, he'll call me up and say, 'Hey, I've got an idea [to] get the band back together.' So you never know. But the door is always open, because there's a true connection between the four of us, and we'd all do it in a second."





