Wind Rose Announce New Album 'Wintersage'

07-07-2019
Wind Rose

Wind Rose have announced that Napalm Records will releasing their fourth album "Wintersaga" on September 27th, which will include the viral single "Diggy Diggy Hole".

The band had this to say, "Dwarves from all around the world, this September we will gather our axes and hammers once again to retake what belongs to us. Hear the call of the last moon of autumn, feel the approaching shiver of Durin's Day, we will rewrite the books with a new story that begins with the 'Wintersaga.'"

The album will be released in various formats including a Regular Jewel Case Edition, 1 LP Gatefold (black), 1 LP Gatefold (gold) Limited to 200 copies, Jewel Case & Shirt Bundle, 1LP Gatefold (black) & Shirt Bundle, and Wooden Deluxe Box: CD, flag & pendant & 7" Single - Limited to 300 copies world-wide


