Matt Nathanson To Deliver 'postcards (from Chicago)'

07-11-2019
Matt Nathanson

Matt Nathanson will release his new EP, 'postcards (from Chicago)' on July 26th which focuses on covers of some of his favorite artists from the Windy City.

Will feature covers of songs by Chance the Rapper, Richard Marx, Cheap Trick, Fall Out Boy, Liz Phair and Uncle Tuppelo. His cover of Chance the Rapper's "Same Drugs" is available for streaming now and features Fall Out Boy's Patrick Stump.

Recorded at Wilco's Chicago studio in the summer of 2018, the EP is Nathanson's third release in the last year following his tenth studio album, 'Sings His Sad Heart' and his Def Leppard approved cover album of their iconic 'Pyromania' called 'Pyromattia' which shot to #1 on iTunes Alternative chart upon its release. Def Leppard's Joe Elliott called the album "an amazing reinterpretation" with "heart & soul."

Nathanson will be performing two shows in the Chicago area at space in Evanston, IL on July 26th in celebration of the EP's release. Matt had this to say, "I played Chicago's House Of Blues with John Mayer and Howie Day in the summer of 2001 and it CHANGED me.

"I'd been making records and touring for a few years at that point, but I'd never experienced a place where people hung on the music like that...even when they didn't really know who I was. The crowd was on my side from the first note, and they carried me along for the whole set. Chicago blew my mind.

"It's always been a dream of mine to record an album while out on tour. It' seems easy enough (creative people all in one place, lots of downtime), but it most definitely isn't.

"Last summer, I saw my chance when we had a few days off from tour in the midwest and an 'in' at Wilco's legendary, bucket-list (!!!) LOFT recording studio, so I hatched a plan: I would record a love letter to the windy city. An EP of my favorite songs by artists associated with the rich musical history of Chicago."


