The Doors Expand The Soft Parade For 50th Anniversary

07-19-2019
The Doors

(hennemusic) The Doors will release an expanded, deluxe 50th anniversary edition of "The Soft Parade" on October 18. The 3CD/1LP package will includes the band's original fourth studio album and the b-side "Who Scared You" - newly remastered by Bruce Botnick - alongside more than a dozen unreleased songs.

Featured are stripped down "Doors Only" versions of five tracks where the horns and strings have been removed ("Tell All The People," "Touch Me," "Wishful Sinful," "Runnin' Blue," and "Who Scared You"); the set also features three of those stripped-back versions with new guitar parts added by Robby Krieger ("Touch Me," "Wishful Sinful," and "Runnin' Blue").

The collection delivers three songs from studio rehearsals - with Ray Manzarek (a.k.a. Screamin' Ray Daniels) on vocals - that include newly-recorded bass parts by Robert DeLeo of Stone Temple Pilots, who joined Krieger and John Densmore at a tribute concert for Manzarek in 2016, three years after the organist died of cancer.

A third disc presents a trio of studio outtakes that feature the much-bootlegged, hour-long jam, "Rock Is Dead," which appears here in its entirety for the first time ever.

Limited to just 15,000 individually-numbered copies, the collection also includes the original album on 180-gram vinyl along with liner notes by rock journalist David Fricke. Read more details, including tracklisting, and listen to Manzarek fronted "Roadhouse Blues" here.

