Alice Cooper Going Home With New EP

07-22-2019
Alice Cooper

(hennemusic) Alice Cooper will release a six-song EP, "Breadcrumbs", on September 13th. It will available in digital formats as well as via a limited-edition run of 20,000 numbered 10-inch vinyl copies.

Billed as "a tribute to the garage rock heroes from his hometown of Detroit," the project features covers of MC5's "Sister Anne", Suzi Quatro's "Your Mamma Won't Like Me" and Mitch Ryder And The Detroit Wheels' "Devil With A Blue Dress."

Cooper is joined on the EP by a host of fellow Michigan natives, including the MC5's Wayne Kramer, former Grand Funk Railroad member Mark Farner, ex-Detroit Wheels drummer Johnny "Bee" Badanjek, Mick Collins and jazz singer Paul Randolph.

"We all knew each other back in the day, but now here we are 40 years later and it seems really natural," the rocker tells the Oakland Press. "We go in the studio with these guys and it just clicks. I think it's because we're all Detroit guys, and we kinda know what we're looking for."

"It's undefinable," he adds. "There's a certain amount of R&B in it. There's a certain amount of Motown in it. But then you add the guitars and you add the attitude and it turns into Detroit rock. I feel like if we mine around with all Detroit players, we're gonna find that sound." See the tracklist here.

