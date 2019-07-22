Singled Out: Heartsick's Methelyne Blue

Heartsick recently released a video for their latest single "Methelyne Blue" and to celebrate we asked Alfonso Civile to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

Ever since I can remember I have been somewhat intrigued and scared of the idea of death. It is the singular most unknown man has ever encountered. We can reach the stars, we have landed on the moon, we have eradicated diseases that have wiped out millions. Yet death, death we have no answers for once it comes. I am a huge fan of ghost stories and also a huge fan of 80'S and 90s pop culture. So needless to say Bill and Ted played a huge roll in my life.

With all these concepts I wanted to make a song that sort of told the story of what man sees death like as a character and have that character explain himself in a song on why he does what he does. The reality is he does it because he can, because he has to, if we didn't die there would be no planet left. We would over run it. So the character really enjoys his job to basically keep the world going through its cycle of life and death. I like to think that I am a decent person and a good human being at heart and I would be lying if I said that I am scared of what comes at the final stages of life.



During the writing sessions of these songs a lot of external things were happening. One of those things was the passing of our long time drummer Matthew Martens. His death was a heavy hit to us and one we did not expect. His death left me with way more questions than answers about dying, faith, etc. I became obsessed with where he went and till this day can not really explain how hard it is for me to wrap my mind around knowing that none of us really know what comes after we shed this mortal coil.



This song is all of that wrapped into one. It some ways it is meant to help people cope with that burning questions. In other ways it is a story of a character none of us ever really want to meet and some of us think is just his cold calculated necessary part of the cycle that is life. Last part of it is maybe that nothing really happens, we could just die, be buried in some cold dark spot in the ground and just rot. I am hoping that is not the case as I think we were meant for so much more once this life ends.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the album right here!





