.

Singled Out: Krief's Idols

07-29-2019
Krief

Krief (aka Patrick Krief) tells us about the song "Idols" from his brand new album, "Dovetale," which came out on June 7th. Here is the story:

"Idols" is a song I wrote a few years back during a pretty dark time in my life. I had the realization that any person trying to get close to me was immediately shut down. Though I was out often, and surrounded by friends and foes, I was quite isolated. I was living a pretty clichéd rock and roll life style and would often say things like, "Never again," or "Last time, I swear."

The song lingered and stuck around, never quite finished until a couple years later when I could look back at it with perspective and see something comical in saying, "Last time, I swear." It really is a tongue-in-cheek lyric. "Pour me another dream" is something I'd often say to whoever was tending bar. (Self-deprecating humour was a big thing for me in those days.)

I knew when I was writing the song that I wanted some level of dichotomy in the words being dark, and the music being upbeat. Something I've always felt was a "Smithsy" move. A pretty rare reference for me.

I spent a lot of time mixing this track, trying to get it right. I must have mixed it four to five times before being satisfied but it's definitely one of my faves in the catalog. I often joked that a good video for the track would be a montage of Carlton from Fresh Prince dancing, but alas copyrights impede.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the album right here!


