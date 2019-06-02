News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Unheard Ronnie James Dio Recordings Uncovered

06-02-2019
Dio

Ronnie James Dio's widow and manager Wendy revealed in a recent interview that she has discovered a wealth of tapes that include some material from the legendary metal singer that no one has heard before.

Wendy spoke to The Metal Voice about the Dio Returns hologram tour but she also revealed that shooting has begun on the official Dio documentary and that she discovered the unreleased music and also has a lot of a lot off footage that has never been seen.

She told the online show (watch here), "We just started shooting, we did interviews last week with a few people, with me, with some technical people and with Geezer Butler and we will continue to shoot in between the tour. Hopefully that should be out by next year. We started with Geezer Butler who was obviously Ronnie's best friend from Black Sabbath and we will probably do some interviews with the band while we are on tour, and all the people that were close to Ronnie. People that played with Ronnie or influenced by Ronnie and also his childhood years, and then going right through his time with Elf, with Rainbow and with Black Sabbath.

"I have so much footage people have never seen. I got unseen Super 8 stuff. I found a whole huge box with stuff from his childhood, from the Rainbow days, behind the scenes stuff, all in a big box, which I'm getting it now transferred so that we can actually view it. A lot of these Super 8's were at Ronnie's parents house and when they passed away Ronnie and I went there and took it.

"I also found a whole bunch of tapes of Ronnie, demos of his songs, in his own studio and we had all these tapes which I had no idea what they were there. Demo stuff that probably no one has never heard before or it's the beginnings of songs or its songs, you know, that haven't been finished, this is a treasure trove.

"So we will go through songs and hopefully put some of those out on bonus material on the summer releases that BMGs putting out of Ronnie, which starts actually later this year. For the documentary we're hoping for theater release."


Related Stories


Unheard Ronnie James Dio Recordings Uncovered

Ride For Ronnie Motorcycle Ride and Concert Lineup Expanded

Dio Returns Hologram Tour Announced

Ronnie James Dio Hologram Tour Preview Goes Online

Former AC/DC, Ozzy, Dio Members Form New Supergroup 2018 In Review

Jake E. Lee Talks Ill-Fated Mismatch With Dio

Dio Guitarist Talks Metal, New Music and More

AC/DC, Dio, MSG Supergroup Dream Child Release Video

Ronnie James Dio Estate Auction Announced

Ride For Ronnie Raises $50K For Dio Cancer Fund

More Dio News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Robert Plant's New Group To Play More Dates- Unheard Ronnie James Dio Recordings Uncovered- Guns N' Roses' Slash Upset Over Rumor- Ace Frehley Reveals New Album Plan- more

Duff McKagan Night Announced By Seattle Mariners- U2 New Joshua Tree Tour Dates- Kenny Rogers Explains Hospitalization- Metallica Three-Peats At No. 1 On Tour Chart- more

Journey's Steve Perry Recalls Early AC/DC Experience- Rob Halford Kicks Phone Out of Judas Priest Fan's Hand- Slipknot's Corey Taylor Explains Why 'All Out Life' Stands Alone- more

New Guns N' Roses Music Confirmed By Slash- David Lee Roth Wanted To Do Eat 'Em And Smile Reunion- Tool Founding Members Joins Ministry- Motorhead- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Robert Plant's New Group To Play More Dates

Unheard Ronnie James Dio Recordings Uncovered

Ace Frehley Reveals New Album Plan Details

Van Halen Frontman David Lee Roth Goes Vegas

John Bonham A Celebration II Canceled

Seether Reveal Plans For Next Album

Metallica Share Live Video For Black Album Classic

Yes Celebrate 50th Anniversary Tour With Live Album

Alter Bridge Complete Recording And Mixing New Album

Gomez Expand 'Liquid Skin' For 20th Anniversary

Doll Skin Release 'Empty House' Video

Singled Out: Falling Through April

Guns N' Roses' Slash Upset Over Rumor

Motley Crue Share Early Footage For New Video For Classic Song

Judas Priest's Rob Halford Explains Why He Kicked Fan's Phone

Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson Announces Spoken Word Tour

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

The Darts - I Like You But Not Like That

Sites and Sounds: Festival d'ete de Quebec

On The Record: The Best of the Runaways

Whitesnake - Flesh & Blood

Sites and Sounds: The Roots N Blues N BBQ Festival

Caught In The Act: Michael Schenker Fest Part 2

Outerfield - Pleasant Grove Hotel

Caught In The Act: Michael Schenker Fest Part 1

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Robin Trower

Tony Campanella - Taking it to the Street

Get To Know... Linda Bella

Quick Flicks: Sheryl Crow - Live at the Capitol Theater

Sites and Sounds: Music Cruises Edition (Megacruise, Cruise To The Edge and more)

Hot In The City: Lamb of God, Static X, DevilDriver and more

Buckcherry - Warpaint

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.