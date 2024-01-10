Ronnie James Dio Didn't Have To Die - This Day In Rock 2011

On this Day in Rock in 2011 a top story was about a Ronnie James Dio bandmate revealing that the famed vocalist might not have died if he'd had a medical check-up while his bandmates had theirs, said his friend and bandmate Geezer Butler.
Dio died of cancer in May of 2010 after a six-month battle against the disease. But Butler says the frontman had stage-four stomach cancer by the time it was discovered, and it was already too late for him.
The bassist told Noisecreep: "By the time Ronnie was diagnosed it was inoperable. The doctor hinted it was just a matter of time and there was nothing they could do. They said if he'd gone in for a check-up a year or two earlier they could have treated him."
