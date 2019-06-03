Biohazard's Billybio Releases 'Enemy' Video

Biohazard's Billybio (Billy Graziadei) has released a music video for his track "Enemy". The song comes from his 2018 solo debut solo album "Feed The Fire".

He had this to say about the track, "I wrote a song about the two sides of a political enemy. Is the political detainee who stands up for his kind, sacrificing their own well-being for the benefit of everyone else, an actual enemy? Is the person who stands up for those who can't stand on their own, a friend or a foe?

"One of the most controversial subjects while I was writing this song was waterboarding, the scene at the end of the video was the worst thing I've ever experienced. There are two sides in life, with, or against. Pick one." Watch the video here.





