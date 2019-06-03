Striker Release 'On The Run' Video

Canadian metal band Striker have released a new music video for their track "On The Run". The song comes from the band's sixth studio album, "Play To Win'".

The band had this to say about the new visual, "As an independent band we are constantly pushing ourselves to be better and go further. On The Run" is about just that; always moving forward with everything in your life.

"With this video we took on some new challenges with our director Lindsay Robinson in programming our own light show, and making all of the visual effects ourselves with very minimal computer graphics. We love how it turned out and we are excited to share it. Shred!" Watch it here





