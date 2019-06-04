Alice Cooper Announce Fall Tour Leg

(hennemusic) Alice Cooper has announced fall US dates as part of his "Ol' Black Eyes Is Back" tour. Beyond a summer series that starts in July, the rocker will return for more shows starting November 3 in Ft. Myers, FL, with additional dates to be unveiled soon.

The tour marks the 50th anniversary of Cooper's 1969 debut album, "Pretties For You." Presales begin Tuesday, June 4 at 10AM local time, with general public tickets going on sale Friday, June 7 at 10AM local time via the usual outlets.

In between the summer and fall concert dates, Cooper will take his latest stage show to Europe in late August. Working alongside longtime collaborator Bob Ezrin, the legendary rocker is expected to release new music sometime this year. See the dates here.

