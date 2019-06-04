News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Alice Cooper Announce Fall Tour Leg

06-04-2019
Alice Cooper

(hennemusic) Alice Cooper has announced fall US dates as part of his "Ol' Black Eyes Is Back" tour. Beyond a summer series that starts in July, the rocker will return for more shows starting November 3 in Ft. Myers, FL, with additional dates to be unveiled soon.

The tour marks the 50th anniversary of Cooper's 1969 debut album, "Pretties For You." Presales begin Tuesday, June 4 at 10AM local time, with general public tickets going on sale Friday, June 7 at 10AM local time via the usual outlets.

In between the summer and fall concert dates, Cooper will take his latest stage show to Europe in late August. Working alongside longtime collaborator Bob Ezrin, the legendary rocker is expected to release new music sometime this year. See the dates here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Alice Cooper Announce Fall Tour Leg

Alice Cooper Drops Puck At Arizona Coyotes NHL Game

Alice Cooper Expands North American Tour Plans

Alice Cooper and Halestorm Announce Summer Tour

Alice Cooper Expands Ol' Black Eyes Is Back Tour

Alice Cooper Band Reunion Documentary Premiere Announced

Alice Cooper Involved In A Car Accident 2018 In Review

Alice Cooper And Cheap Trick Jam Classic Hit

Alice Cooper Guitarist Nita Strauss Launching Solo Tour

Rush and Alice Cooper Lead New Rock Hall DVD

More Alice Cooper News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
KISS Have Already Planned Their Final Concert- Judas Priest Forced To Cancel Show For Medical Reasons- Guns N' Roses Def Leppard Lead Music Festival Lineups- more

Blink-182's Mark Hoppus Talks New Album and Tom DeLonge Reunion- Guns N' Roses Star Added To KISS Kruise IX- Joe Elliott Jams Def Leppard Classic With Billy Joel- more

Robert Plant's New Group To Play More Dates- Unheard Ronnie James Dio Recordings Uncovered- Guns N' Roses' Slash Upset Over Rumor- Ace Frehley Reveals New Album Plan- more

Duff McKagan Night Announced By Seattle Mariners- U2 New Joshua Tree Tour Dates- Kenny Rogers Explains Hospitalization- Metallica Three-Peats At No. 1 On Tour Chart- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
KISS Have Already Planned Their Final Concert

Judas Priest Forced To Cancel Show For Medical Reasons

Guns N' Roses, Def Leppard Lead Music Festival Lineups

Sebastian Bach To Play Full Skid Row Debut Album On Tour

Led Zeppelin's Robert Plant Launches Digging Deep Podcast

Black Sabbath Stars To Attend Bridge Naming Event

Alice Cooper Announce Fall Tour Leg

Peter Frampton Streams Cover Of 'Georgia On My Mind'

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds Share New Song

Agnostic Front Announce Victim In Pain Anniversary Show

Matt Kennon Streaming New Song 'Love Is Stronger'

Vader Streaming New Song 'Steeler'

Destruction Release 'Born To Perish' Video

The Offering Streaming New Song Failure (S.O.S)

Cam Announces The Oh, The Places We'll Go! Summer Tour

Singled Out: Enbers' Black Mamba

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Caught In The Act: Michael Buble Live

The Darts - I Like You But Not Like That

Sites and Sounds: Festival d'ete de Quebec

On The Record: The Best of the Runaways

Whitesnake - Flesh & Blood

Sites and Sounds: The Roots N Blues N BBQ Festival

Caught In The Act: Michael Schenker Fest Part 2

Outerfield - Pleasant Grove Hotel

Caught In The Act: Michael Schenker Fest Part 1

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Robin Trower

Tony Campanella - Taking it to the Street

Get To Know... Linda Bella

Quick Flicks: Sheryl Crow - Live at the Capitol Theater

Sites and Sounds: Music Cruises Edition (Megacruise, Cruise To The Edge and more)

Hot In The City: Lamb of God, Static X, DevilDriver and more

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.