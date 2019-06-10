Megadeth Star Tributes Late Angra Frontman Andre Matos Former Angra frontman Andre Matos died at the age of 47 on Saturday (June 8th), from a heart attack, according to his official Facebook page. The statement read, "It is with deep regret that we confirm the passing of Andre this Saturday morning due to a heart attack. As many know, he was an extremely reserved person and manifested in life, for more than once, the desire not to have a wake. "Respecting his will, he will be cremated today with the presence only of relatives. We thank everyone for understanding and we count on you so that Andre's memory and legacy remain alive forever. Carry on." His former bandmate Ricardo Confessori initially broke the sad new via social media. Confessori, also played with Andre in the Shaaman (later changed to Shaman), wrote on Facebook, "It is with deep pain in our hearts that we say goodbye to André once again, this time definitively." Another one of Andre's former Angra bandmates, current Megadeth guitarist Kiko Loureiro offered up his tribute to the singer on the social media site. He wrote, "What a sad morning. A phone call and the news that Andre Matos passed away. "Life is too fragile. I cried. Since I was 14 years old back in the Rio Branco school, André was already a benchmark. We all wanted to be like him. The unparalleled voice, the talent for the piano. Luckily, the destiny united us for nine years. "In the years we spent together, we have created and lived incredible things which are kept in the most special place in my memory. The crazy dream of having a world-famous heavy metal band that we talked about while sitting on the bus going to rehearsals. The songs he wrote are timeless (play 'Carry On'!), the albums... from our first precarious shows to the big tours in Europe. Everything is coming back to my mind now. From his peerless high notes to the glance over the round glasses.

"André, you were and will always be so important to us all. "This week he said he wanted to play together again after 20 years. Too sad. Your voice, your songs and your piano will be eternal for all of us fans. Thank you, Andre. RIP"

