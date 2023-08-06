Angra Deliver 'Ride Into The Storm' Video

(Earsplit) Saddle your ears as Brazilian progressive power metal legends Angra "Ride Into The Storm". After unveiling details and preorders for new album Cycles Of Pain, set for release on November 3rd via Atomic Fire Records, the band finally presents the first digital single off the record. "Ride Into The Storm" has also been captured visually by a team led by Leo Liberti.

The band comments, "'Ride Into The Storm' is a relentless and aggressive piece that captures the essence of ANGRA's style. With its fast-paced tempo and modern flair, the song retains the band's distinct DNA while delivering intricate and technically challenging passages; the fusion of traditional and progressive elements pushes the boundaries without sacrificing the band's signature style. 'Ride Into The Storm' is one more step in ANGRA's evolution, embodying aggression, speed, modernity, and ability in one cohesive and engaging package. The lyrics take us on a powerful and transformative journey, portraying the duality within us as we face both challenges and opportunities. Amidst division and adversity, we find the strength to evolve and grow. Guided by hope and a thirst for truth, we embark on a new crusade, united as warriors of change. With unwavering determination, we fearlessly confront the chaos, embracing transformation and forging our own destiny. The storm becomes our ally, propelling us forward as we ride towards a brighter future."

Cycles Of Pain was produced, recorded, mixed, and mastered by long-time ANGRA partner Dennis Ward (D.C. Cooper, Pink Cream 69, Place Vendome) at the Sonasterio & Elephant Office in Brazil, while mixing and mastering took place at The TrakShak in Karlsdorf, Germany. Its artwork was designed by Erick Pasqua before Jonathan Canuto took care of layout duties.



The album also features a range of guests including appearances by Amanda Somerville ("Tears Of Blood"), Brazilian artists Lenine ("Vida Seca") and Vanessa Moreno ("Tide Of Changes - Part II" and "Here In The Now"), and Juliana D'Agostini on piano ("Tears Of Blood").



Cycles Of Pain will be available in the following formats: digipak CD, jewel case CD, vinyl in various color variants (Red/Yellow Split, Clear/Blue Marbled, Clear Yellow/White Splatter), and digitally.

