Howlin Rain Announce Under The Wheels Live Album Series Howlin Rain have announced that they will be launching a new series of live albums called "Under The Wheels" and will be kicking this off on August 30th with the first record 'Under the Wheels: Live From The Coasts (Volume 1)'. They marked the announcement by revealing a stream of the song "Goodbye Ruby" from the first album. Check out the song here. 'Under the Wheels: Live From The Coasts (Volume 1)' will be available on limited edition and deluxe/special edition vinyl packages, in addition to limited edition cassette and digital formats.



Howlin Rain's Ethan Miller had this to say, "No matter how accomplished a studio album a band makes there is still something even more elevated and relatable about a live performance captured well. "The audience and musicians engaged in an ecstatic, emotional dance together, the sound of light-speed group creativity under heavy pressure, feats of improvised melody and feel beyond expectation and of course the raw edges, rough corners and deeply human sound of artists completely exposed in the high temp firing and fusing of their hopes, risks, vulnerabilities and ultimately triumphs of imperfection and musical joyrides beyond conscious imagination. "That's my favorite place for Howlin Rain to be and my intention with the live series is to open a spigot between the fans and these captured live adventures and to leave it open as an ongoing conversation about our spiritual dance together."

