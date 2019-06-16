MC5 And The Stooges Stars Lead Guests On Mitch Ryder's New Album (Glass Onyon) Mitch Ryder assembled an all-star cast of special guest musicians to join him on his new covers album "Detroit Breakout". We were sent the following details: The album celebrates both the music of Detroit as well as the classic, timeless songs of Ryder's generation. From a smokin' new version of Ryder's own blockbuster hit single "Devil With A Blue Dress On" to The Capitols' "Cool Jerk" to Otis Redding's "(Sittin' On) The Dock Of The Bay, Detroit Breakout! has something for every true rock n' roller including special guest performances by fellow Motor City alumni James Williamson of The Stooges and Wayne Kramer of MC5 as well as blues legends Joe Louis Walker and Arthur Adams PLUS the New York Dolls' Sylvain Sylvain, The Runaways' Cherie Currie, daughter of B.B. King, Shirley King and more! Many of the guests who contributed to the project sang the praises of both Ryder and the project as a whole: "I love Mitch Ryder and I love 'Devil With A Blue Dress On.' Always one of my favorite songs. I had fun playing on the track. The finished version with Mitch sounds really current. Wow...just killer! - James Williamson (The Stooges) "I've been smitten with Mitch Ryder since I first heard 'Devil With A Blue Dress On.' When asked if I'd like to back this legend? Heck! I've worked all my life for this!" - Cherie Currie (The Runaways) "[Mitch Ryder] is among the greatest soul singers of our generation and the opportunity to play guitar on his version of 'Cool Jerk' is a distinct honor for me. It's one of the greatest songs in recording history. Perfect in every way. I count this as a high-point in my career." - Wayne Kramer (The MC5) "'Dirty Water' is such a garage classic. It's the kind of music I'd listen to all the time as a kid and played in my earliest bands. Mitch's vocals kicked ass and I really like how my guitar part turned out. I could play this kind of music all day long." - Sylvain Sylvain (New York Dolls) "It's always a dream come true when you get an opportunity to be part of a project with one of your heroes!! I find myself in that situation, performing with Mitch Ryder." - Joe Louis Walker "This has been an incredible experience for me. Mitch Ryder was one of my favorite singers/bands growing up and he greatly influenced my tastes in music His songs were almost Punk before it ever existed. I feel incredibly lucky just to be a small part of his new album and I love it that he's still doing this stuff to this day. He's even older than me and still at it. Hope it lasts forever!" - Walter Lure (Johnny Thunders & The Heartbreakers) "I felt absolutely chuffed to be asked to play on Mitch Ryders' cover of 'Have Love Will Travel.' Upon listening to his awesome vocals, I was truly inspired to get my amp up to Warp 16 and let 'er rip-so much FUN. Thanks for having me on board, Mitch!" - Paul Rudolph (The Pink Fairies/Hawkwind) Detroit Breakout! will be available everywhere starting June 14 on CD in a special digipak, on a limited edition RED vinyl pressing, and on digital. Track List:

1. Devil With A Blue Dress feat. James Williamson

2. Cool Jerk feat. Wayne Kramer & Brian Auger

3. Dirty Water feat. Sylvain Sylvain

4. Turn Back The Hands Of Time feat. Shirley King

5. Have Love, Will Travel feat. Paul Rudolph

6. (I'm Not Your) Steppin' Stone feat. Walter Lure

7. Dream Baby (How Long Must I Dream) feat. Cherie Currie

8. (Sittin' On) The Dock Of The Bay feat. Arthur Adams

9. Just My Imagination (Running Away With Me) feat. Lee Oskar

10. Bad, Bad Leroy Brown feat. Joe Louis Walker

11. You Send Me feat. Linda Gail Lewis

12. Twistin' The Night Away feat. Joe Louis Walker

13. If I Had A Hammer feat. Linda Gail Lewis

14. Shout feat. Linda Gail Lewis Glass Onyon submitted this story.

It may be edited- Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories



MC5 And The Stooges Stars Lead Guests On Mitch Ryder's New Album Mitch Ryder Excited About Rhythm and Blues Hall of Fame Induction More Mitch Ryder News Share this article

