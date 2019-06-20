Versus Stream Song From First New Album In Almost A Decade

Versus have released a stream of their new single "Mummified". The song comes from the band's first new album in almost a decade, which will be entitled "Ex Voto" and will be hitting stores on August 16th.

Richard Baluyut explained the title of the new record, "'Ex Voto,' (meaning 'from a vow') addresses divinity, and creation, and was inspired by Mexican devotional paintings.

"They often depict catastrophe, and God's role in and out of catastrophe. But I imagined God being alien...which might be true, in a 'Starman' sort of way... Ancient Aliens and all that." Stream the single here.





