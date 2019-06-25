Alice Cooper Addresses Wife 'Death Pact' Claims

Shock rock legend Alice Cooper has stuck down a UK tabloid report that surfaced this past weekend that took comments that he made in a context that implied that he had a death pact with his wife.

The Mirror ran a story saying that Cooper and his wife Sheryl had a death pact because Alice said that he and his wife plan to "go together" because they that had "no way of surviving without each other."

Alice cleared the air with USA Today, clarifying his comments to mean that he and his wife, "have a LIFE pact. We love life so much. What I was meaning was that because we're almost always together, at home and on the road, that if something did happen to either of us, we'd most likely be together at the time. But neither of us has a suicide pact. We have a life pact."





