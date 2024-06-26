.

Foster The People Stream New Song 'Take Me Back'

06-26-2024

Foster The People have released a visualizer for their brand new track entitled "Take Me Back," which was produced by lead singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist Mark Foster and bandmate Isom Innis.

Atlantic Records shared these additional details: "Take Me Back" is the second song to be released from the 3x GRAMMY Award-nominated group's fourth studio album and label debut, Paradise State of Mind. The album arrives on Friday, August 16.

Foster The People made their highly anticipated return last month with their first single , "Lost In Space," available HERE. Hailed by Consequence for "(invoking) moments of psychedelia, the space age, the anthemic of the '80s, and dramatic disco strings," the powerfully nostalgic track arrived alongside an official music video directed by award-winning filmmaker Rupert Holler.

Foster The People will celebrate their new music and more with a live performance at Austin City Limits Music Festival (Oct 4-6 & 11-13).

