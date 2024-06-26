Foster The People have released a visualizer for their brand new track entitled "Take Me Back," which was produced by lead singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist Mark Foster and bandmate Isom Innis.
Atlantic Records shared these additional details: "Take Me Back" is the second song to be released from the 3x GRAMMY Award-nominated group's fourth studio album and label debut, Paradise State of Mind. The album arrives on Friday, August 16.
Foster The People made their highly anticipated return last month with their first single , "Lost In Space," available HERE. Hailed by Consequence for "(invoking) moments of psychedelia, the space age, the anthemic of the '80s, and dramatic disco strings," the powerfully nostalgic track arrived alongside an official music video directed by award-winning filmmaker Rupert Holler.
Foster The People will celebrate their new music and more with a live performance at Austin City Limits Music Festival (Oct 4-6 & 11-13).
Late AC/DC Legend Bon Scott Birthday Bash Announced- Eagles Add Even More Dates To Sphere Residency- more
Ozzy Osbourne Warns Kids Not To Snort Liquid Death- Post Malone Announces F-1 Trillion Tour- Shifty Shellshock Dead At 49- more
Bailey Zimmerman Releasing Summer Anthem 'New To Country'- Gavin DeGraw Reimagines Debut Album 'Chariot'- more
Sites and Sounds: The Mountain USA Music Festival Coming to Gatlinburg, Tennessee
Live: The Pixies and Modest Mouse Rock Chicago
Caught In The Act: New Kids on the Block Live 2024
Sites and Sounds: Little Steven's Underground Garage Cruise
Late AC/DC Legend Bon Scott Birthday Bash Announced
Eagles Add Even More Dates To Sphere Residency
The Rolling Stones To Debut On Roblox
Foster The People Stream New Song 'Take Me Back'
Memphis May Fire 'Paralyzed' With 'Chaotic' Follow-Up
Budderside 'Ain't Alright' In New Video
Exodus Announce The Battle of '24' North American Tour
Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds Release Limited Edition 'Frogs' 7 Inch