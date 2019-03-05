|
Alice Cooper and Halestorm Announce Summer Tour
03-05-2019
Alice Cooper and Halestorm have announced that they are teaming up for a summer amphitheater coheadlining tour of North America that will feature support from Motionless In White.
The trek is set to launch on July 17th in Allentown, PA at the PPL Center and will be concluding on August 16th in Camden, NJ at the BB&T Pavilion.
Alice had this to say, "We've played festivals with Halestorm, including Rock In Rio, and now I'm excited about doing this summer tour with Lzzy and the band, can't wait to get to the first show," said Alice Cooper.
Halestorm's Lzzy Hale added, "We are beyond excited to announce our new tour with the man who burnt the rule book on Rock n Roll...Alice Cooper. Alice is our A in the ABC's of Rock music, and we are honored to be sharing the stage with such a legend and his incredible band. School's definitely out!"
Alice Cooper and Halestorm Tour Dates:
