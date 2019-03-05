News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Alice Cooper and Halestorm Announce Summer Tour

03-05-2019
Alice Cooper

Alice Cooper and Halestorm have announced that they are teaming up for a summer amphitheater coheadlining tour of North America that will feature support from Motionless In White.

The trek is set to launch on July 17th in Allentown, PA at the PPL Center and will be concluding on August 16th in Camden, NJ at the BB&T Pavilion.

Alice had this to say, "We've played festivals with Halestorm, including Rock In Rio, and now I'm excited about doing this summer tour with Lzzy and the band, can't wait to get to the first show," said Alice Cooper.

Halestorm's Lzzy Hale added, "We are beyond excited to announce our new tour with the man who burnt the rule book on Rock n Roll...Alice Cooper. Alice is our A in the ABC's of Rock music, and we are honored to be sharing the stage with such a legend and his incredible band. School's definitely out!"

Alice Cooper and Halestorm Tour Dates:
Wednesday, July 17, 2019 - Allentown, PA - PPL Center
Friday, July 19, 2019 - Pittsburgh, PA - KeyBank Pavilion
Saturday, July 20, 2019 - Detroit, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre
Sunday, July 21, 2019 - Chicago, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Tuesday, July 23, 2019 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center
Thursday, July 25, 2019 - St Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Friday, July 26, 2019 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre
Sunday, July 28, 2019 - Oklahoma City, OK - Zoo Amphitheatre*
Monday, July 29, 2019 - Cedar Park, TX - H-E-B Center*
Wednesday, July 31, 2019 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Thursday, August 01, 2019 - Houston, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
Monday, August 04, 2019 - Nashville, TN - The Opry House*
Wednesday, August 07, 2019 - Canandaigua, NY - Constellation Brands-Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center: CMAC
Thursday, August 08, 2019 - Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
Saturday, August 10, 2019 - Portland, ME - Maine Savings Pavilion at Rock Row
Sunday, August 11, 2019 - Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
Tuesday, August 13, 2019 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live
Thursday, August 15, 2019 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center
Friday, August 16, 2019 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion


Related Stories


Alice Cooper and Halestorm Announce Summer Tour

Alice Cooper Expands Ol' Black Eyes Is Back Tour

Alice Cooper Band Reunion Documentary Premiere Announced

Alice Cooper Involved In A Car Accident 2018 In Review

Alice Cooper And Cheap Trick Jam Classic Hit

Alice Cooper Guitarist Nita Strauss Launching Solo Tour

Rush and Alice Cooper Lead New Rock Hall DVD

Alice Cooper Reveals 'A Paranormal Evening' Trailer

Alice Cooper Streams Classic Song Performance From Paranormal Package

Alice Cooper Reaches New Milestone With Lottery Ticket Honor

More Alice Cooper News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Slipknot Announce New Album and Knotfest Tour- David Lee Roth Reflects On Van Halen's Contribution- Hellyeah Announce One Off Vinnie Paul Celebration Show- Metallica- more

Journey Star Comes To Terms Over Steve Perry Reunion Hopes- Bring Me The Horizon Frontman Shared Big Health News- Bob Seger Adds New Date To Farewell Tour- more

Van Halen Reunion Contingency Plans Made- Linkin Park Aim To Move Of Naturally Following Chester's Death- Journey Release Live 'Who's Crying Now' Video- Foreigner- more

Dave Mustaine Asked Dimebag To Join Megadeth- Mastodon Releasing Special 'Stairway To Heaven' Cover- The Ghost Inside's Comeback Show May Be Their Last- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Slipknot Announce New Album and Knotfest Tour

David Lee Roth Reflects On Van Halen's Contribution

Hellyeah Announce One Off Vinnie Paul Celebration Show

Metallica Share Video Of Song's Live Debut

Guns N' Roses' Slash Would Rather Play Than Rest

Gene Simmons Expecting Big Payoff For KISS Farewell Tour

Alice Cooper and Halestorm Announce Summer Tour

David Bowie 1969 Home Recordings Box Set Coming

The Hollywood Vampires Announce Spring Tour

Whitesnake Release 'All Or Nothing' 2019 Remix Video

Helloween Reissuing Classic Albums In Various Formats

Singled Out: A New Revenge's The Way

Journey Star Comes To Terms Over Steve Perry Reunion Hopes

Bring Me The Horizon Frontman Shared Big Health News

Bob Seger Adds New Date To Farewell Tour

Motley Crue Not In Talks For Live Reunion

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

The Blues: Watermelon Slim- Midnite Johnny

Caught In The Act: Tesla Live In Chicago

Caught In The Act: Denny Laine Live At The Arcada

Caught In The Act: Elton John's Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour

The Best Films of 2018

Caught In The Act: Panic! At The Disco Live

Americana Kitchen - Come and Get It

5 Star: Matt Nathanson - Sings His Sad Heart

A Bowie Celebration: The David Bowie Alumni Tour

Valentine's Day Gift Guide

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Valentine's Day Edition

Rock Reads: Nashville Songwriter Vol. II

Rock Reads: Counting Down Elvis: His 100 Finest Songs

Rock Reads: Metaphysical Graffiti

Road Trip: Road Trip Canton, Ohio: A Super Trip to the Pro Football Hall of Fame

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.