Alice Cooper and Halestorm Announce Summer Tour

Alice Cooper and Halestorm have announced that they are teaming up for a summer amphitheater coheadlining tour of North America that will feature support from Motionless In White.

The trek is set to launch on July 17th in Allentown, PA at the PPL Center and will be concluding on August 16th in Camden, NJ at the BB&T Pavilion.

Alice had this to say, "We've played festivals with Halestorm, including Rock In Rio, and now I'm excited about doing this summer tour with Lzzy and the band, can't wait to get to the first show," said Alice Cooper.

Halestorm's Lzzy Hale added, "We are beyond excited to announce our new tour with the man who burnt the rule book on Rock n Roll...Alice Cooper. Alice is our A in the ABC's of Rock music, and we are honored to be sharing the stage with such a legend and his incredible band. School's definitely out!"

Alice Cooper and Halestorm Tour Dates:

Wednesday, July 17, 2019 - Allentown, PA - PPL Center

Friday, July 19, 2019 - Pittsburgh, PA - KeyBank Pavilion

Saturday, July 20, 2019 - Detroit, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre

Sunday, July 21, 2019 - Chicago, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Tuesday, July 23, 2019 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

Thursday, July 25, 2019 - St Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Friday, July 26, 2019 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre

Sunday, July 28, 2019 - Oklahoma City, OK - Zoo Amphitheatre*

Monday, July 29, 2019 - Cedar Park, TX - H-E-B Center*

Wednesday, July 31, 2019 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Thursday, August 01, 2019 - Houston, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

Monday, August 04, 2019 - Nashville, TN - The Opry House*

Wednesday, August 07, 2019 - Canandaigua, NY - Constellation Brands-Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center: CMAC

Thursday, August 08, 2019 - Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

Saturday, August 10, 2019 - Portland, ME - Maine Savings Pavilion at Rock Row

Sunday, August 11, 2019 - Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

Tuesday, August 13, 2019 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

Thursday, August 15, 2019 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

Friday, August 16, 2019 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion





