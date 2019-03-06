Members Of The Fall Return As Imperial Wax Imperial Wax, which features the surviving members of the veteran post-punk band The Fall, have released a video for their new track ""No Man's Land". The song comes from the group's debut album 'Gastwerk Saboteurs' that is set to hit stores on May 17th. The band includes The Fall's Keiron Melling, Dave "The Eagle" Spurr and Pete Greenway. Watch the video here. Following Mark E Smith's death from lung and kidney cancer, the members of The Fall band received a number of offers to perform as The Fall with guest vocalists. Instead they decided to forge the new act Imperial Wax (named in honor of the first album they recorded with Smith, 'Imperial Wax Solvent'). Determined to write and record new material while foregoing live appearances (save one show backing Can vocalist Damo Suzuki in an improvisational set) they recruited fellow Northerner Sam Curran as lead vocalist and second guitarist. Soon they began making 'Gatswerk Saboteurs' with producer Mat Arnold (Noisettes, The Coral, Peter Gabriel, The Fall). Curran, quoted from a recent interview with Underscore Part 3 said "We all had equal part in creating the album. We upheld the work style of The Fall and went into the studio with no songs pre-written, each song grew from just a couple of riff ideas recorded on our phones. It was really testing starting the day with what was essentially nothing, but the sense of urgency really focused us, because there's literally no room left in your head to think about anything else." Ten days later they emerged with what would become the backing tracks with lyrics and vocals added over the ensuing months.

Related Stories



Members Of The Fall Return As Imperial Wax More Imperial Wax News Share this article

