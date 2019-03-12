Alice Cooper Expands North American Tour Plans

(hennemusic) Rock legend Alice Cooper has announced additional North American tour dates in July to premiere his all-new "Ol' Black Eyes Is Back" stage show.

Billed as having "a very different look than recent tours", the seven-concert series will open in Mashantucket, CT on July 4 and conclude with an appearance in Wabahs, IN and Ontario, Canada's Roxodus Festival a little over a week later - prior to the rocker's official summer US trek launch with Halestorm.

The "Ol' Black Eyes Is Back" tour marks the 50th anniversary of Cooper's 1969 debut album, "Pretties For You." The North American shows will precede a recently-expanded European leg of the tour, which will kick off in Aarburg, Switzerland on August 31. See the dates here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





