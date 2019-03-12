News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Uli Jon Roth Announces North American 50th Anniversary Tour

03-12-2019
Uli Jon Roth

Former Scorpions guitarist Uli Jon Roth has announced the dates for a North American tour this spring as he celebrates his 50th anniversary in the music business.

The special tour will be kicking off on March 20th in Hollywood, CA at the Whisky and will be wrapping up on May 10th in San Antonio, TX at Rockbox.

According to the announcement, the shows will feature two hours of "carefully selected highlights" from Uli's entire musical career, which began at the age of 13 in December of 1968.

North American Tour Dates :
3/20 - Hollywood, CA - the Whisky
3/21 - San Jan Capistrano, CA - Coach House
3/22 - Ramona, CA Ramona - Mainstage
3/23 - Las Vegas, NV - 172 @ The Rio
3/24 - Ventura, CA - the Ventura Theater
3/26 - Redding, CA - The Dip
3/27 - Santa Cruz, CA - Moe's Alley
3/28 - Oakland, CA - The Parish
3/29 - Sacramento, CA - Holy Diver
3/30 - Portland, OR - Bossanova
3/31 - Seattle, WA - Club El Corazon
4/1 - Vancouver, BC - Venue
4/3 - Calgary, AB - Country Line Saloon
4/4 - Edmonton, AB - Starlite Room
4/5 - Regina, SK - The Exchange
4/6 - Winnipeg, MB - The Park Theatre
4/7 - Fridley, MN - Route 47 Pub
4/10 - Milwaukee, WI - Shank Hall
4/11 - Edwardsville, IL - Wildey Theatre
4/12 - Joliet, IL - The Forge
4/13 - St. Charles, IL - Arcada Theater
4/14 - Detroit, MI - Token Lounge
4/15 - Toronto, ON - Rockpile
4/16 - Montreal, QU - Piranha
4/17 - Quebec, QU - L' Anti
4/18 - Ottawa, ON - Brass Monkey
4/19 - Pawling, NY - Daryl's House
4/20 - Derry, NH - Tupelo Music Hall
4/21 - Hartford, CT - Infinity Music Hall
4/23 - New York, NY - the Gramercy Theater
4/24 - Asbury Park, NJ - Wonderbar
4/25 - Sellersville, PA - the Sellersville Theater
4/26 - Syracuse, NY - Sharkey's
4/27 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Ballroom
4/29 - Pittsburgh, PA - Jergels
5/1 - Plymouth, MA - Spire Center for the Performing Arts
5/3 - Newton, NJ - the Newton Theatre
5/4 - Louisville, KY - the Diamond Pub Concert Hall
5/5 - Nashville, TN - The High Watt
5/6 - Atlanta, GA - City Winery
5/9 - Dallas, TX - Trees
5/10 - San Antonio, TX - Rockbox


