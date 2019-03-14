News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Singled Out: Savage After Midnight's 10 Feet Tall

03-14-2019
Savage After Midnight

Savage After Midnight last week released their debut EP "11:59" and to celebrate we asked James "JT" Thomas to tell us about the song "10 Feet Tall". Here is the story:

We started writing "10 Feet Tall' 3 years ago - we initially wanted a more fast paced rock track, and it became clear we had something coming together that sounded more like an anthem. The concept of empowerment grew organically, as the lyrics came together. We initially talked about how it's ok to feel empowered by someone, it doesn't necessarily have to always come from a place of selfishness and conceit. The more we dug into the lyrics we found that the song was always supposed to be about empowering other people. The song ultimately is about how empowering others empowers yourself as well.

The song really came to life when the programming was added. Jonathan Gering from The Devil Wears Prada is so incredible at what he does, but at the time we were still so surprised at how amazing the choice of synths and sounds fit the song. One of the things I think we got from him was his ability to listen to the production for the first time in its late stages, and give us a fresh ear on Rhythm and melody.

We're so excited about how it turned out, and even more excited about how much fans have connected with it!

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the album right here!


