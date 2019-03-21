Alice Cooper Drops Puck At Arizona Coyotes NHL Game

(hennemusic) The NHL is streaming video of Alice Cooper performing the ceremonial puck drop prior to the Arizona Coyotes hosting the Edmonton Oilers at the Gila River Arena in Glendale, AZ on March 16.

Arriving at center ice to the tune of his 1973 classic, "No More Mr. Nice Guy", the rocker was joined by his son, Dash, for the occasion, as well as a Coyotes staff member and a longtime season ticket holder. A legendary puck drop," posted the NHL team after the game. "Thanks for all your support, Alice Cooper."

The Phoenix native has been a supporter of his local professional hockey team since they first arrived in the city in 1996; originally known as the Phoenix Coyotes, they moved into the arena in Glendale in 2003, years before undergoing an ownership and name change to become the Arizona Coyotes in 2014. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





