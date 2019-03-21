|
Deicide Announce North American Tour and Lineup Change
03-21-2019
Deicide have announced that they will be hitting the road this spring for North American headline tour and also revealed a lineup change for the band.
The band has named Chris Cannella as their permanent guitarist. Glen Benton had this to say, "Looking forward to getting out there with the new line-up and bringing the new offerings of blasphemy to the people."
The band are launching the tour in support of their latest album
Deicide Tour Dates:
