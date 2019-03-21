News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Deicide Announce North American Tour and Lineup Change

03-21-2019
Deicide

Deicide have announced that they will be hitting the road this spring for North American headline tour and also revealed a lineup change for the band.

The band has named Chris Cannella as their permanent guitarist. Glen Benton had this to say, "Looking forward to getting out there with the new line-up and bringing the new offerings of blasphemy to the people."

The band are launching the tour in support of their latest album
"Overtures Of Blasphemy" and will be joined on the trek by Origin, Jungle Rot, and The Absence.

Deicide Tour Dates:
May 11 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live!
May 12 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar & Grill
May 13 - El Paso, TX - Rockhouse Bar & Grill
May 14 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red
May 15 - Los Angeles, CA - 1720
May 16 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Metro
May 18 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon
May 20 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall
May 22 - Kansas City, MO - The Riot Room
May 23 - Chicago, IL - Reggie's
May 24 - Cleveland, OH - The Odeon
May 25 - Baltimore, MD - Maryland Deathfest*
May 27 - Ottawa, ON - Mavericks
May 28 - Toronto, ON - Mod Club
May 29 - Montreal, QC - L'Astral
May 30 - Quebec City, QC - Le d'Auteuil
May 31 - Manchester, NH - Jewel Nightclub
June 1 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theater
*Deicide only


