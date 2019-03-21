Deicide Announce North American Tour and Lineup Change

Deicide have announced that they will be hitting the road this spring for North American headline tour and also revealed a lineup change for the band.

The band has named Chris Cannella as their permanent guitarist. Glen Benton had this to say, "Looking forward to getting out there with the new line-up and bringing the new offerings of blasphemy to the people."

The band are launching the tour in support of their latest album

"Overtures Of Blasphemy" and will be joined on the trek by Origin, Jungle Rot, and The Absence.

Deicide Tour Dates:

May 11 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live!

May 12 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar & Grill

May 13 - El Paso, TX - Rockhouse Bar & Grill

May 14 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red

May 15 - Los Angeles, CA - 1720

May 16 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Metro

May 18 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

May 20 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall

May 22 - Kansas City, MO - The Riot Room

May 23 - Chicago, IL - Reggie's

May 24 - Cleveland, OH - The Odeon

May 25 - Baltimore, MD - Maryland Deathfest*

May 27 - Ottawa, ON - Mavericks

May 28 - Toronto, ON - Mod Club

May 29 - Montreal, QC - L'Astral

May 30 - Quebec City, QC - Le d'Auteuil

May 31 - Manchester, NH - Jewel Nightclub

June 1 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theater

*Deicide only





