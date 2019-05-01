News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




King of Tyrus Stream New Song 'Coyote Running'

05-01-2019
King of Tyrus

King of Tyrus have released a lyric video for their new track "Coyote Running." The song comes from the group's new EP "Form and Void" and addresses the issue of depression.

Frontman Josiah had this to say about the song, "Coyote Running was inspired in part by my efforts to use running as a means to combat depression and regulate my emotions as well as the events in my life during the period of time within which I was writing it.

"Coyote was heavily influenced by my struggles with suicidal ideation, self destruction, DBT, and constitution; the song captures both our need to progress in life and what I believe is the artist's most powerful muse: pain. This puzzle can plant a partition between dharma and art, leading to despair.

"Supplementing this idea are several references to Emily Dickinson's letters to Thomas Wentworth Higginson in which she expresses how miserable and out of place she feels.

"Ultimately, Form & Void is a conceptual EP and its protagonist begins his journey in Coyote Running as a writer struggling to fight against himself. He is someone I think artists and appreciators alike can relate to: that we are humans toiling through our life to become more than what we are." Check out the video here.


King of Tyrus Stream New Song 'Coyote Running'

