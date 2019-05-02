|
Duane Morano Joined By Guest Stars On 80s Metal Inspired Album
(Chipster) Guitarist Duane Morano has recruited an impressive roster of guests musicians to join him as special guests on his 1980s metal inspired album "Incognito", which is set to be released on May 17th.
Duane had this to say, Morano doesn't really have any members. t's a bunch of revolving people based on who's available. The main lineup on this record are Michael Foster, Pat Badger, Danny Vaughn, Terry Ilous, Bryan Cole, Keith Horne, Dan Michaels, Chris Lester, JK Northrup, with other guests such as Nita Strauss, Shane French, Kevin Figueiredo, and Eric Clemenzi playing on a track or two."
"I wanted my first record to be about the music that inspired me to play. I've played everything from 50's doo wop to country to modern pop as a hired gun over the years, but the 80's was where music really began for me, so I wanted to celebrate that."
He continues, "Back in 1991 Dan Michaels and I were in a band together called Shattered Image. We were in the studio recording a 4 song demo to submit to labels when one of the tracks, 'Manhattan,' became a favorite of local Tampa Bay radio DJ Austin Keys after hearing us play the song at a local club. We gave him the demo and he put the song into rotation on 98 Rock. From there, It spiraled to several other stations in the southeast but the face of music changed less than a year later and so were the hopes to release a record."
'Incognito' Tracklisting and lineup list:
1. After the Love-
2. Cookie Jar-
3. Love is a Lie-
4. Face the Fire-
5. Giovanna-
6. Don't Believe You-
7. Barely Breathing-
8. Kid Gloves-
9. I Want Love-
10. Hearts-
11. Manhattan-
12. Why-
13. Sincerely Yours-
Chipster submitted this story.
