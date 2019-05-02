News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Duane Morano Joined By Guest Stars On 80s Metal Inspired Album

05-02-2019
Duane Morano

(Chipster) Guitarist Duane Morano has recruited an impressive roster of guests musicians to join him as special guests on his 1980s metal inspired album "Incognito", which is set to be released on May 17th.

Duane had this to say, Morano doesn't really have any members. t's a bunch of revolving people based on who's available. The main lineup on this record are Michael Foster, Pat Badger, Danny Vaughn, Terry Ilous, Bryan Cole, Keith Horne, Dan Michaels, Chris Lester, JK Northrup, with other guests such as Nita Strauss, Shane French, Kevin Figueiredo, and Eric Clemenzi playing on a track or two."

"I wanted my first record to be about the music that inspired me to play. I've played everything from 50's doo wop to country to modern pop as a hired gun over the years, but the 80's was where music really began for me, so I wanted to celebrate that."

He continues, "Back in 1991 Dan Michaels and I were in a band together called Shattered Image. We were in the studio recording a 4 song demo to submit to labels when one of the tracks, 'Manhattan,' became a favorite of local Tampa Bay radio DJ Austin Keys after hearing us play the song at a local club. We gave him the demo and he put the song into rotation on 98 Rock. From there, It spiraled to several other stations in the southeast but the face of music changed less than a year later and so were the hopes to release a record."

'Incognito' Tracklisting and lineup list:

1. After the Love-
Vocals: Danny Vaughn, Guitar: Duane Morano, Bass: Pat Badger, Drums: Michael Foster, Backing vocals: Bryan Cole

2. Cookie Jar-
Vocals: Bryan Cole, Guitars: Chris Lester, Duane Morano, Bass: Tony Franklin, Drums: Michael Foster, Backing vocals: Dan Michaels

3. Love is a Lie-
Vocals: Terry Ilous, Guitars: JK Northrup, Duane Morano, Lead Guitar: Eric Clemenzi, Bass: Chris Lester, Drums: Michael Foster

4. Face the Fire-
Vocals: Danny Vaughn, Guitars: Duane Morano, Bass: Keith Horne, Drums: Kevin Figueiredo, Backing vocals: Bryan Cole

5. Giovanna-
Vocals: Danny Vaughn, Guitars: Duane Morano, Bass: John Morano, Drums: Michael Foster, Backing vocals: Bill Leverty

6. Don't Believe You-
Vocals: Bryan Cole, Guitars: Duane Morano, Bass: Keith Horne, Drums: Michael Foster

7. Barely Breathing-
Vocals: Danny Vaughn, Guitars: Duane Morano, Bass: Chris Lester, Drums: Michael Foster, Backing vocals: Dan Michaels

8. Kid Gloves-
Vocals: Danny Vaughn, Guitars: Duane Morano, Bass: Pat Badger, Drums: Michael Foster, Backing Vocals: Bryan Cole, Spoken word: John Surabian

9. I Want Love-
Vocals: Terry Ilous, Guitars: JK Northrup, Duane Morano, Bass: Tom Appleman, Drums: Kevin Figueiredo

10. Hearts-
Vocals: Terry Ilous, Guitars: Duane Morano, Bass: Tony Franklin, Drums: Michael Foster, Backing vocals: Dan Michaels, Bryan Cole

11. Manhattan-
Vocals: Dan Michaels, Guitars: Nita Strauss, Duane Morano, Bass: Pat Badger, Drums: Michael Foster

12. Why-
Vocals: Terry Ilous, Guitars: Duane Morano, Bass: Keith Horne, Drums: Michael Foster, Backing vocals: Bryan Cole

13. Sincerely Yours-
Vocals: Bryan Cole, Guitars: Shane French, Duane Morano, Bass: Pat Badger, Drums: Michael Foster, Backing vocals; Bryan Cole

Chipster submitted this story.
It may be edited- Excerpted here with permission.


