Singled Out: JonoJosh's Restart

For years JonoJosh performed as a dancer/choreographer alongside Marianas Trench, PSY, Carly Rae Jepsen, and more. Today he tells us about his new single "Restart". Here is the story:

Sometimes you just want to dance. Restart is all about finding your feet again and admitting when you're ready for a fresh start. Which is what makes the drop so satisfying because by the time you arrive there hopefully you'll feel like you wanna move. If you're looking for something to get you going this is your stop. So buckle up and press play!

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself right here!





